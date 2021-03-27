The state-run Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced that nearly 17,000 cubic meters of sand have been dredged around the Ever Given. Photo: DPA The state-run Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced that nearly 17,000 cubic meters of sand have been dredged around the Ever Given. Photo: DPA
The state-run Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced that nearly 17,000 cubic meters of sand have been dredged around the Ever Given. Photo: DPA
Plan made to refloat Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal using tide movements

  • Japanese firm Shoei Kisen, which owns the ship, says tugboats and dredging activities will be used to get it afloat as the upcoming high tide goes down
  • If that fails, the company will consider making it lighter by removing containers

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:56am, 27 Mar, 2021

