The state-run Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced that nearly 17,000 cubic meters of sand have been dredged around the Ever Given. Photo: DPA
Plan made to refloat Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal using tide movements
- Japanese firm Shoei Kisen, which owns the ship, says tugboats and dredging activities will be used to get it afloat as the upcoming high tide goes down
- If that fails, the company will consider making it lighter by removing containers
Topic | Egypt
The state-run Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced that nearly 17,000 cubic meters of sand have been dredged around the Ever Given. Photo: DPA