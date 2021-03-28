The stranded container ship Ever Given in the Suez Canal, Egypt on Saturday. Photo: Reuters The stranded container ship Ever Given in the Suez Canal, Egypt on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Suez Canal crisis: Syria ‘rations’ fuel shipments as Ever Given blockage continues

  • The suspension ‘has impacted oil imports to Syria and slowed arrival of a ship carrying fuel and oil products’ from government ally Iran, Syria’s oil ministry said on Saturday
  • Syria’s oil minister Bassam Tomeh said if the blockage at the canal persisted, the ship may divert around the southern tip of Africa, an expensive detour

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:32am, 28 Mar, 2021

