The stranded container ship Ever Given in the Suez Canal, Egypt on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Suez Canal crisis: Syria ‘rations’ fuel shipments as Ever Given blockage continues
- The suspension ‘has impacted oil imports to Syria and slowed arrival of a ship carrying fuel and oil products’ from government ally Iran, Syria’s oil ministry said on Saturday
- Syria’s oil minister Bassam Tomeh said if the blockage at the canal persisted, the ship may divert around the southern tip of Africa, an expensive detour
