The Ever Given container ship which ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt. Photo: EPA-EFE / Suez Canal Authority
‘Aladdin’s cave’ of goods and livestock worth billions of dollars stuck in Suez Canal blockage
- More than 360 vessels have been stranded in the Mediterranean to the north and in the Red Sea at the other end since giant container ship MV Ever Given became wedged on Tuesday
- Egypt has sent fodder and three teams of vets to examine livestock stuck at sea, some bound for Jordan
Topic | Africa
The Ever Given container ship which ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt. Photo: EPA-EFE / Suez Canal Authority