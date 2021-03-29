A woman works in a rice paddy in Palma, Mozambique, where dozens of civilians were killed by rebels fighting the Mozambican army on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Dozens of civilians killed in Mozambique as rebels besiege northern town of Palma for fifth day
- Some of the dead had been beheaded, according to Human Rights Watch, while the fate of scores of foreign energy workers was unknown
- An attempt by expatriate workers to flee to safety came under heavy fire, causing many deaths, according to local reports
