A woman works in a rice paddy in Palma, Mozambique, where dozens of civilians were killed by rebels fighting the Mozambican army on Sunday. Photo: AFP A woman works in a rice paddy in Palma, Mozambique, where dozens of civilians were killed by rebels fighting the Mozambican army on Sunday. Photo: AFP
A woman works in a rice paddy in Palma, Mozambique, where dozens of civilians were killed by rebels fighting the Mozambican army on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Africa
World /  Africa

Dozens of civilians killed in Mozambique as rebels besiege northern town of Palma for fifth day

  • Some of the dead had been beheaded, according to Human Rights Watch, while the fate of scores of foreign energy workers was unknown
  • An attempt by expatriate workers to flee to safety came under heavy fire, causing many deaths, according to local reports

Topic |   Africa
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:17am, 29 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman works in a rice paddy in Palma, Mozambique, where dozens of civilians were killed by rebels fighting the Mozambican army on Sunday. Photo: AFP A woman works in a rice paddy in Palma, Mozambique, where dozens of civilians were killed by rebels fighting the Mozambican army on Sunday. Photo: AFP
A woman works in a rice paddy in Palma, Mozambique, where dozens of civilians were killed by rebels fighting the Mozambican army on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE