A man waves an Egyptian flag after the Ever Given was fully floated in the Suez Canal. Photo: Reuters
After Ever Given freed, unblocking Suez Canal, focus shifts to blame game and years of litigation
- The ship’s Japanese owner has refused to discuss possible causes of the incident, including the ship’s speed and high winds
- Initial reports also suggested a “blackout” struck the vessel, something denied by the ship’s technical manager
