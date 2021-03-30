A man waves an Egyptian flag after the Ever Given was fully floated in the Suez Canal. Photo: Reuters A man waves an Egyptian flag after the Ever Given was fully floated in the Suez Canal. Photo: Reuters
A man waves an Egyptian flag after the Ever Given was fully floated in the Suez Canal. Photo: Reuters
After Ever Given freed, unblocking Suez Canal, focus shifts to blame game and years of litigation

  • The ship’s Japanese owner has refused to discuss possible causes of the incident, including the ship’s speed and high winds
  • Initial reports also suggested a “blackout” struck the vessel, something denied by the ship’s technical manager

Associated Press
Updated: 6:20pm, 30 Mar, 2021

