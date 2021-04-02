The Ever Given cargo ship spent days lodged sideways, impeding all traffic across the Suez Canal. Photo: Suez Canal Authority via AFP
Suez Canal: Egypt expects US$1 billion in damages after Ever Given finally removed, says ship may have to remain in country
- Top canal official warns that the cargo vessel will not be allowed to leave the country if the issue goes to court
- The amount takes into account the salvage operation, costs of stalled traffic and lost transit fees for the week that the Ever Given had blocked the Suez Canal
Topic | Trade
