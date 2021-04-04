A carriage carrying the mummy of ancient Egyptian Queen Hatshepsut rolls out of the Egyptian Museum near Cairo’s Tahrir Square on Saturday. Photo: DPA A carriage carrying the mummy of ancient Egyptian Queen Hatshepsut rolls out of the Egyptian Museum near Cairo’s Tahrir Square on Saturday. Photo: DPA
A carriage carrying the mummy of ancient Egyptian Queen Hatshepsut rolls out of the Egyptian Museum near Cairo’s Tahrir Square on Saturday. Photo: DPA
Egypt
World /  Africa

Golden Parade: mummified remains of 22 Egyptian pharaohs travel to new home in Egypt’s capital Cairo

  • Dubbed the ‘Pharaohs’ Golden Parade’, the 18 kings and four queens travelled in order, oldest first, each aboard a separate float decorated in ancient Egyptian style
  • Ramses II, who ruled Egypt for 67 years, and Queen Hatshepsut, the most powerful female pharaoh, were among the mummies on the journey

Topic |   Egypt
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:00am, 4 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A carriage carrying the mummy of ancient Egyptian Queen Hatshepsut rolls out of the Egyptian Museum near Cairo’s Tahrir Square on Saturday. Photo: DPA A carriage carrying the mummy of ancient Egyptian Queen Hatshepsut rolls out of the Egyptian Museum near Cairo’s Tahrir Square on Saturday. Photo: DPA
A carriage carrying the mummy of ancient Egyptian Queen Hatshepsut rolls out of the Egyptian Museum near Cairo’s Tahrir Square on Saturday. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE