A carriage carrying the mummy of ancient Egyptian Queen Hatshepsut rolls out of the Egyptian Museum near Cairo’s Tahrir Square on Saturday. Photo: DPA
Golden Parade: mummified remains of 22 Egyptian pharaohs travel to new home in Egypt’s capital Cairo
- Dubbed the ‘Pharaohs’ Golden Parade’, the 18 kings and four queens travelled in order, oldest first, each aboard a separate float decorated in ancient Egyptian style
- Ramses II, who ruled Egypt for 67 years, and Queen Hatshepsut, the most powerful female pharaoh, were among the mummies on the journey
Topic | Egypt
