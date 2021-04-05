The container ship Ever Given in the Suez Canal, Egypt on March 29. Photo: Reuters
Trolls attack Egypt’s first female sea captain after Suez Canal ship mishap – and she was not even on the boat
- An Arab News headline read: ‘Cargo ship crashes into Suez Canal. First female Lloyd Arab captain involved in incident’
- ‘Frankly when I read the news I was upset because I worked really hard to reach the position I have reached,’ Elselehdar said in a video posted online
Topic | Egypt
