European Council President Charles Michel, centre, with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, right, and Libyan Foreign Minister Najla el-Mangoush in Tripoli, Libya, on Sunday. Photo: Media Office of the Prime Minister / Reuters
European Union urges foreign fighters to leave Libya as ‘precondition’ for a return to stability
- EU Council President Charles Michel described the appointment of a transitional government in Tripoli earlier this year as a ‘historic moment’
- A recently released report by United Nations experts accused several foreign governments of turning the oil-rich country into a stage to play out rivalries and ignoring UN sanctions
Topic | Libya
European Council President Charles Michel, centre, with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, right, and Libyan Foreign Minister Najla el-Mangoush in Tripoli, Libya, on Sunday. Photo: Media Office of the Prime Minister / Reuters