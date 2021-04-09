A human skeleton is seen in Luxor, Egypt. Photo: Zahi Hawass Centre for Egyptology and High Council of Antiquities Joint Mission handout via Reuters
Egypt’s ‘lost golden city’ found after being buried in sand for millennia
- Archaeologists call it one of the most important discoveries since Tutankhamen’s tomb was unearthed
- The site, including several neighbourhoods and a bakery, was uncovered near Luxor, home of the legendary Valley of the Kings
