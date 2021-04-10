A man receives a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 5. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus vaccine shortages hit 60 countries as global deliveries stall
- The global vaccine-sharing initiative Covax has in the past week shipped more than 25,000 doses to poorer countries only twice on any given day
- The expected delivery of second doses in the 12-week window currently recommended is now in doubt
