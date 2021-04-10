A man receives a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 5. Photo: Xinhua A man receives a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 5. Photo: Xinhua
A man receives a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 5. Photo: Xinhua
World /  Africa

Coronavirus vaccine shortages hit 60 countries as global deliveries stall

  • The global vaccine-sharing initiative Covax has in the past week shipped more than 25,000 doses to poorer countries only twice on any given day
  • The expected delivery of second doses in the 12-week window currently recommended is now in doubt

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:16pm, 10 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man receives a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 5. Photo: Xinhua A man receives a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 5. Photo: Xinhua
A man receives a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 5. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE