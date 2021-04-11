A worker carries a pot at the archaeological site of a 3,000-year-old city near Luxor, Egypt on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Egyptian archaeologist reveals more details of ancient Pharaonic city found near Luxor
- Archaeologists started excavating in the area last year, searching for the mortuary temple of boy King Tutankhamen
- The newly unearthed city is located between the temple of King Rameses III and the colossi of Amenhotep III on the west bank of the Nile in Luxor
Topic | Egypt
