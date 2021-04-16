An Ethiopian woman who says she was gang-raped by armed men is seen during an interview at a hospital in the town of Adigrat in the Tigray region in March. Photo: Reuters An Ethiopian woman who says she was gang-raped by armed men is seen during an interview at a hospital in the town of Adigrat in the Tigray region in March. Photo: Reuters
Sexual violence being used as weapon of war in Ethiopia’s Tigray, says UN

  • Girls as young as eight are being targeted, with at least 829 cases of sexual assault reported at five hospitals since the conflict began
  • Starvation is also an issue, with one report saying 150 people have died from hunger

Updated: 5:44am, 16 Apr, 2021

