An Ethiopian woman who says she was gang-raped by armed men is seen during an interview at a hospital in the town of Adigrat in the Tigray region in March. Photo: Reuters
Sexual violence being used as weapon of war in Ethiopia’s Tigray, says UN
- Girls as young as eight are being targeted, with at least 829 cases of sexual assault reported at five hospitals since the conflict began
- Starvation is also an issue, with one report saying 150 people have died from hunger
