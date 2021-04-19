Firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed the nearly 200-year-old Jagger Library on the University of Cape Town campus in Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bush fire at Table Mountain in South Africa threatens University of Cape Town
- The fire started early on Sunday near a memorial to politician Cecil Rhodes, located on Devil’s Peak, another part of Cape Town’s mountainous backdrop, before spreading up the slopes
- Heavy smoke could be seen for kilometres away, some roads were closed and fire alerts were sent to mountain hikers
Topic | South Africa
