A man inspects the damaged wagons of a passenger train that derailed at the village of Sandahur near Banha in Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt. Photo: DPA
Eleven dead and dozens injured after passenger train derails and crashes near Cairo, Egypt
- Railway authorities say that at least four train wagons ran off the railway at the city of Banha in Qalyubia province
- The train was travelling to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura from the Egyptian capital
Topic | Egypt
