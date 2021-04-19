A man inspects the damaged wagons of a passenger train that derailed at the village of Sandahur near Banha in Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt. Photo: DPA A man inspects the damaged wagons of a passenger train that derailed at the village of Sandahur near Banha in Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt. Photo: DPA
Eleven dead and dozens injured after passenger train derails and crashes near Cairo, Egypt

  • Railway authorities say that at least four train wagons ran off the railway at the city of Banha in Qalyubia province
  • The train was travelling to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura from the Egyptian capital

Associated Press
Updated: 3:01am, 19 Apr, 2021

