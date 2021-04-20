A herd of elephants at a watering hole inside Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe. File photo: Reuters A herd of elephants at a watering hole inside Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe. File photo: Reuters
A herd of elephants at a watering hole inside Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe. File photo: Reuters
Zimbabwe
World /  Africa

Zimbabwe allows hunters to shoot elephants for US$70,000 a head to fund national parks

  • The hunting season will resume this year after the pandemic scuppered plans to have elephants shot by foreign tourists in 2020
  • The elephants will be shot in hunting concessions rather than the parks frequented by photo-safari tourists

Topic |   Zimbabwe
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:45pm, 20 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A herd of elephants at a watering hole inside Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe. File photo: Reuters A herd of elephants at a watering hole inside Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe. File photo: Reuters
A herd of elephants at a watering hole inside Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE