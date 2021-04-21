Chadian General Mahamat Idriss Deby has replaced his father as president. Photo: AFP
After Chad’s president ‘dies in battle’, his son takes over and rebels vow to march on capital
- Idriss Deby had ruled the country for 30 years and earlier this week won and election that would have granted him a sixth term
- The army said Deby died from wounds while leading troops in battle against rebels, before quickly installing his 37-year-old son
