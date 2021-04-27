A Somali military officer who supports Hawiye opposition leaders takes position on a street in Yaqshid district, Mogadishu. Photo: Reuters A Somali military officer who supports Hawiye opposition leaders takes position on a street in Yaqshid district, Mogadishu. Photo: Reuters
A Somali military officer who supports Hawiye opposition leaders takes position on a street in Yaqshid district, Mogadishu. Photo: Reuters
World /  Africa

Somalia stand-off: opposition fighters take parts of tense capital Mogadishu

  • Somalia’s unrest continues over president’s stay in power
  • Clashes in streets of Mogadishu mark dangerous turning point

Topic |   War and conflict
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:43pm, 27 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Somali military officer who supports Hawiye opposition leaders takes position on a street in Yaqshid district, Mogadishu. Photo: Reuters A Somali military officer who supports Hawiye opposition leaders takes position on a street in Yaqshid district, Mogadishu. Photo: Reuters
A Somali military officer who supports Hawiye opposition leaders takes position on a street in Yaqshid district, Mogadishu. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE