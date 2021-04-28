Photos of Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed are burned by anti-government protesters in Mogadishu on Sunday. Photo: AP
Somalia’s president drops bid for extended term after chaos
- Rival groups of soldiers had clashed in the capital following Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s attempt to remain in office for two more years
- Bowing to pressure, the president urged a return to talks over the country’s delayed election, but did not step down
Topic | Africa
