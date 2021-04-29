People wait to receive the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Blantyre, Malawi. File photo: AP
Africa can’t ignore explosion in India’s coronavirus infections, AU health chief warns
- Africa is ‘watching with total disbelief’ as India struggles with a devastating resurgence in virus cases, the head of the continent’s CDC said
- Urging Africans to wear masks, John Nkengasong said the region’s vaccine roll-out is hindered by the crisis in the South Asian nation
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People wait to receive the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Blantyre, Malawi. File photo: AP