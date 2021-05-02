Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed at Villa Hargeisa in Mogadishu on Saturday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Somalia’s parliament votes to cancel presidential term extension
- President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s term expired in February, but without a new crop of politicians, parliament was unable to choose a president
- Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble ordered the army to return to barracks and urged politicians to avoid inciting violence
Topic | War and conflict
