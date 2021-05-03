Tourists interact with a lion cub at the Lion and Safari Park near Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Reuters Tourists interact with a lion cub at the Lion and Safari Park near Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Reuters
Tourists interact with a lion cub at the Lion and Safari Park near Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Reuters
South Africa to ban the breeding of lions in captivity for trophy hunting

  • Lions are also raised for their bones, used in medicine and jewellery in Southeast Asia, according to wildlife charities
  • Campaigns to ban the importation of captive-bred lion trophies have in recent years gathered steam in the US, Australia and Europe

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:42am, 3 May, 2021

