Soldiers patrol near the Presidential Security Regiment (RSP) military barracks in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in September 2015. Photo: AFP
Suspected jihadists kill dozens in Burkina Faso, in one of deadliest attacks in country’s history
- A ‘large number of armed individuals’ attacked the village of Kodyel, causing around 30 civilian deaths
- Homes were set on fire and people were shot indiscriminately, an official said
Topic | Islamic militancy
