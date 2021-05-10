The Egypt court where two monks, Wael Saad and Ramon Rasmi Mansour, were convicted of murdering Bishop Epiphanius in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Egypt executes defrocked monk convicted of murdering abbot at Cairo monastery
- Wael Saad struck the abbot three times in the back of the head with a steel pipe while Ramon Rasmi Mansour stood guard outside
- Mansour, also a monk, was sentenced to death but his sentence was reduced to life after he won an appeal
Topic | Egypt
