Rwandan ‘genocide financier’ unfit for trial and charges should be dropped, lawyers say

  • Felicien Kabuga, 84, allegedly helped set up hate media that urged ethnic Hutus to ‘kill the Tutsi cockroaches’ in 1994
  • He was arrested in France last May and transferred to The Hague in October to answer to charges of playing a key role in the killings of 800,000 people

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:39am, 10 May, 2021

Courtroom sketch from May 2020 shows Felicien Kabuga, one of the last key suspects in the 1994 Rwandan genocide at the Paris Court of Appeal. Photo: AFP
