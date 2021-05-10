Courtroom sketch from May 2020 shows Felicien Kabuga, one of the last key suspects in the 1994 Rwandan genocide at the Paris Court of Appeal. Photo: AFP
Rwandan ‘genocide financier’ unfit for trial and charges should be dropped, lawyers say
- Felicien Kabuga, 84, allegedly helped set up hate media that urged ethnic Hutus to ‘kill the Tutsi cockroaches’ in 1994
- He was arrested in France last May and transferred to The Hague in October to answer to charges of playing a key role in the killings of 800,000 people
