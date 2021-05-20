Morocco’s King Mohammed VI speaks during a summit on the Congo River in Brazzaville in April 2018. Photo: AFP
Two French writers face trial for blackmailing Moroccan king
- Journalists Eric Laurent and Catherine Graciet are accused of seeking millions of euros from the monarch to halt publication of a book about the royal family
- The pair were caught carrying envelopes stuffed with cash as they left a meeting with one of the king’s envoys in Paris
Topic | Royalty
