Congolese residents flee as the Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupts over Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts, sparking panic
- Power was cut in large parts of the city and hundreds of residents began leaving their homes and heading towards the nearby border with Rwanda
- The last time Nyiragongo erupted was January 17, 2002, killing more than a hundred people
Topic | Africa
