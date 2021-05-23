Congolese residents flee as the Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupts over Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Congolese residents flee as the Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupts over Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Congolese residents flee as the Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupts over Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Africa
World /  Africa

Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts, sparking panic

  • Power was cut in large parts of the city and hundreds of residents began leaving their homes and heading towards the nearby border with Rwanda
  • The last time Nyiragongo erupted was January 17, 2002, killing more than a hundred people

Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:30am, 23 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Congolese residents flee as the Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupts over Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Congolese residents flee as the Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupts over Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Congolese residents flee as the Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupts over Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE