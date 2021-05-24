Congolese residents of Goma arrive in Rwanda on Sunday after fleeing from the Mount Nyiragongo volcano after it erupted on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
At least 15 dead after Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupts in Democratic Republic of Congo
- The eruption of Mount Nyiragongo on Saturday sent about 5,000 people fleeing from the city of Goma across the border into Rwanda
- More than 170 children were still feared missing on Sunday and Unicef officials said they were organising transit centres
Topic | Africa
