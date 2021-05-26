Mali police are seen outside the Bourse du Travail, where striking workers gathered to protest the arrest of President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane in Bamako on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Mali’s coup leader wrests back control of the government
- Assimi Goita fired the president and prime minister of the transitional government, a move France decried as a coup d’etat
- The display of force casts doubt on whether the promised 2022 election will go ahead without significant interference by the junta
Topic | Africa
Mali police are seen outside the Bourse du Travail, where striking workers gathered to protest the arrest of President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane in Bamako on Tuesday. Photo: AP