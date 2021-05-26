Mali police are seen outside the Bourse du Travail, where striking workers gathered to protest the arrest of President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane in Bamako on Tuesday. Photo: AP Mali police are seen outside the Bourse du Travail, where striking workers gathered to protest the arrest of President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane in Bamako on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Mali police are seen outside the Bourse du Travail, where striking workers gathered to protest the arrest of President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane in Bamako on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Africa
World /  Africa

Mali’s coup leader wrests back control of the government

  • Assimi Goita fired the president and prime minister of the transitional government, a move France decried as a coup d’etat
  • The display of force casts doubt on whether the promised 2022 election will go ahead without significant interference by the junta

Topic |   Africa
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:27am, 26 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mali police are seen outside the Bourse du Travail, where striking workers gathered to protest the arrest of President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane in Bamako on Tuesday. Photo: AP Mali police are seen outside the Bourse du Travail, where striking workers gathered to protest the arrest of President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane in Bamako on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Mali police are seen outside the Bourse du Travail, where striking workers gathered to protest the arrest of President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane in Bamako on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE