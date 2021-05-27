A UN peacekeeping contingent from China in Juba, South Sudan. Photo: Unmiss Photo
Chinese national and soldier killed in attack in South Sudan, says government official
- The pair were ‘attacked, shot and died instantly. The motive of the killing is unknown,’ said information minister Wayi Godwill
- The Chinese national was working on a road which is undergoing major reconstruction by the Shandong Hi-Speed Group Company
Topic | Africa
A UN peacekeeping contingent from China in Juba, South Sudan. Photo: Unmiss Photo