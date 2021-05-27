A UN peacekeeping contingent from China in Juba, South Sudan. Photo: Unmiss Photo A UN peacekeeping contingent from China in Juba, South Sudan. Photo: Unmiss Photo
Africa
Chinese national and soldier killed in attack in South Sudan, says government official

  • The pair were ‘attacked, shot and died instantly. The motive of the killing is unknown,’ said information minister Wayi Godwill
  • The Chinese national was working on a road which is undergoing major reconstruction by the Shandong Hi-Speed Group Company

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:30am, 27 May, 2021

