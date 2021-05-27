French President Emmanuel Macron (right) inspects the guard of honour in Kigali, Rwanda. Photo: AFP
Macron admits French responsibility in Rwanda genocide, seeks forgiveness
- The president visited the Gisozi genocide memorial in Kigali, where more than 250,000 victims are buried
- ‘Only those who went through that night can perhaps forgive, and in doing so give the gift of forgiveness,’ he says
