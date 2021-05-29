A sign of the World Health Organization is seen outside its headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AFP
WHO sex abuse claims in Democratic Republic of Congo has dozens of countries demanding answers
- A joint statement from the US, Britain, Japan and 50 other countries demanded WHO chiefs display strong leadership on preventing abuse
- It follows media reports that members of the UN agency’s management knew about sexual abuse allegations in DR Congo and failed to act
