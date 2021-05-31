Internally displaced Congolese collect water outside a church in Sake town, near Goma, in Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Reuters
Citizens displaced by Democratic Republic of Congo volcano eruption now face cholera risk
- Fears of a second eruption spurred the government to issue an evacuation order on Thursday that sent 400,000 residents fleeing
- ‘The biggest problem is access to water – having enough drinkable water for these people is essential,’ said a spokesman for Medecins Sans Frontieres
Topic | Africa
Internally displaced Congolese collect water outside a church in Sake town, near Goma, in Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Reuters