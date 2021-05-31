South Africa has seen two previous surges in infections, the first in the middle of last year and a second, much worse wave in December and January. Photo: AP
South Africa tightens lockdown against coronavirus third wave
- Night curfew will start an hour earlier, gatherings will be limited
- Four of the nation’s nine provinces are battling a third wave of infections
Topic | Coronavirus Africa
