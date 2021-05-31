South Africa has seen two previous surges in infections, the first in the middle of last year and a second, much worse wave in December and January. Photo: AP South Africa has seen two previous surges in infections, the first in the middle of last year and a second, much worse wave in December and January. Photo: AP
World /  Africa

South Africa tightens lockdown against coronavirus third wave

  • Night curfew will start an hour earlier, gatherings will be limited
  • Four of the nation’s nine provinces are battling a third wave of infections

Topic |   Coronavirus Africa
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:21pm, 31 May, 2021

