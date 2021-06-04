Scientists only spotted the woman’s case because she was enrolled in a study on people with HIV looking at their immune response to Covid-19. File photo: AP
Woman with HIV had Covid-19 for seven months, virus mutated 32 times inside her
- If more such cases are found, it raises the prospect that HIV infection could be a source of new variants
- It is not clear whether the mutations the 36-year-old carried were passed on to others
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
