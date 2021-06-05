Soldiers patrol a town in Burkina Faso. File photo: AFP Soldiers patrol a town in Burkina Faso. File photo: AFP
Soldiers patrol a town in Burkina Faso. File photo: AFP
Africa
World /  Africa

Gunmen kill 100 in Burkina Faso’s deadliest attack in years

  • The armed assailants also burned homes and a market in Sohlan village in Yagha province bordering Mali
  • Since 2015 Burkina Faso has struggled to fight back against deadly attacks from jihadist groups

Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:45pm, 5 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Soldiers patrol a town in Burkina Faso. File photo: AFP Soldiers patrol a town in Burkina Faso. File photo: AFP
Soldiers patrol a town in Burkina Faso. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE