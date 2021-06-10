Unesco director general Audrey Azoulay, right, holds a migrant child next to Algerian artist Rachid Koraichi, left, during a visit to the Jardin d'Afrique, a cemetery in southern Tunisia for migrants who drowned crossing the Mediterranean. Photo: AFP
Drowned migrants get ‘dignified’ burial in Tunisia cemetery
- The migrants drowned crossing the Mediterranean in the hope of a better life in Europe
- The migrants deserve a dignified resting place, said Rachid Koraichi, the Algerian artist and Sufi Muslim who built the cemetery
