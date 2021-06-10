Pedestrians walk on a street in the capital Victoria, Seychelles. File photo: AP
Man who took two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine dies from Covid-19 in Seychelles
- The island nation’s public health commissioner didn’t say how long ago the 54-year-old had taken his shot
- The archipelago had raced to immunise its population so it could reopen to the tourists who are the lifeblood of its economy
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Pedestrians walk on a street in the capital Victoria, Seychelles. File photo: AP