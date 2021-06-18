A huge diamond weighing 1,098 carats, which could be the third-largest mined in history, has been discovered in the southern African country of Botswana. The high-quality gemstone was unearthed earlier this month in the Jwaneng mine owned by Debswana, the mining company jointly owned by the Botswanan government and the De Beers Group. The stone was presented to President Mokgweetsi Masisi this week by Debswana Diamond Company’s acting managing director Lynette Armstrong. Hong Kong customs seize more than 1,300 diamonds worth HK$25 million in biggest haul of its kind The biggest diamond ever discovered in the world was the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found in South Africa in 1905. The second largest was 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona – a diamond the size of a tennis ball, discovered at Karowe, northeastern Botswana, in 2015. “This is the largest diamond to be recovered by Debswana in its history of over 50 years in operation,” Armstrong said. “From our preliminary analysis it could be the world’s third largest gem quality stone. We are yet to make a decision on whether to sell it through the De Beers channel or through the state owned Okavango Diamond Company,” Armstrong said. Pandora says lab-grown diamonds the ethical choice. Not so, say diamond miners. Who’s right? Minerals minister Lefoko Moagi said the discovery of the yet-to-be named stone, which measures 73mm long, 52mm wide and 27mm thick, could not have come at a better time after the Covid-19 pandemic hit diamond sales in 2020. The government receives as much as 80 per cent of the income from Debswana’s sales through dividends, royalties and taxes. Production at Debswana fell 29 per cent in 2020 to 16.6 million carats while sales fell 30 per cent to US$2.1 billion as the pandemic impacted both production and demand. In 2021, Debswana plans to increase output by as much as 38 per cent to pre-pandemic levels of 23 million carats as the global diamond market recovers with the easing of travel restrictions and reopening of jewellers. Diamonds were discovered in Botswana in 1967 and Debswana was formed in 1969. The most recent large diamond found at Jwaneng mine was a stone weighing 446 carats in 1993. Reuters and Associated Press