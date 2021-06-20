A protester holds a sign reading ‘500,000 deaths and genocide’ in Cuiaba, Brazil on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Brazil’s death toll tops 500,000; Russia reports surge in infections; and Afghanistan needs oxygen
- Brazil’s reported death toll is second only to that of the US, where the number of lives lost has topped 600,000
- Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike says plans to hold mass public viewings of the Olympics at six public sites have been cancelled
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
