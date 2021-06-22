People queue at a polling station to vote during the Ethiopian parliamentary and regional elections, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday. Photo: Reuters People queue at a polling station to vote during the Ethiopian parliamentary and regional elections, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Africa
Complaints raised as Ethiopians vote in what government bills as first free election

  • Voting in country’s ‘first attempt at free and fair elections’ described as mainly mostly peaceful so far
  • However, violence has been cited in some areas while opposition parties have boycotted the poll in others

Reuters
Updated: 6:33am, 22 Jun, 2021

