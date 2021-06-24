UN calls for inquiry after dozens killed in Ethiopia market air strike

“I saw with my eyes the bodies of 58 people dead,” said 47-year-old Negash Araya, who estimated 200 others were wounded when bombs fell around midday on Togoga, a market town some 30km (18 miles) northwest of Mekele.

Another survivor, Birhan Gebrehiwet, was selling drinks around lunchtime when explosions tore through the weekly market that attracts throngs of traders from far and wide.

Advertisement

“I am sure it came from the air,” said the 20-year-old, whose house next to the market was destroyed by the blast.

She described seeing many dead and injured: “We were stepping on them and in their blood.”

Relatives of one man who was seriously wounded and was being treated at a Mekele hospital said he had witnessed two explosions, both fired from aircraft.

Ethiopian military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane did not confirm or deny the incident. He said air strikes were a common military tactic and that government forces do not target civilians.

Health workers said that Ethiopian soldiers blocked the main road from Mekelle to Togoga and prevented ambulances from reaching the scene.

The US State Department said it was concerned by reports of civilian deaths and urged Ethiopian authorities to ensure full medical access for all the victims.

Advertisement

“We strongly condemn this reprehensible act,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“We also call for an urgent and independent investigation, as well as remedial action, to hold those responsible for this attack accountable.

The UN said it was “deeply disturbed” by reports the army had blocked evacuations and called on Ethiopian authorities to conduct an urgent investigation.

Advertisement

“We have requested access to the area to assess the situation and see how we can provide assistance,” Dujarric said. “The situation in the area remains very, very volatile.”

In November, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray promising a swift campaign to oust its dissident ruling party.

A tank damaged in fighting between Ethiopian government and Tigray forces near the town of Humera, Ethiopia. File photo: Reuters

The alliance against Tigray’s renegade leadership followed peace overtures towards Eritrea made by Abiy that ended a long cold war between the neighbours and earned Abiy the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

Advertisement

In recent days, as votes were cast and counted across much of the vast nation of 110 million people, there were reports of rebel advances in Tigray.

They included the brief occupation of the key town of Adigrat in the far north, and Wukro, further south nearer Mekele, where heavy shelling was heard late Wednesday, residents said.

The fighting in Tigray – and its impact on civilians – has damaged Abiy’s standing as a peacemaker and reformer, but his administration has remained defiant in the face of international criticism.

Advertisement

On Monday, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet expressed alarm at ongoing atrocities in the region, including sexual violence and extrajudicial killings.

Aid groups say that as a result of the fighting, 350,000 people face famine conditions in the northernmost region – an analysis the government disputes.

Agence France-Presse, Associated Press and Reuters