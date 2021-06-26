Medecins Sans Frontieres worker Maria Hernandez, from Spain, was killed along with two other MSF Ethiopia staff in an attack in Ethiopia’s Tigray region on Friday. Photo: EPA – EFE
Three Medecins Sans Frontieres aid workers killed in Ethiopia’s Tigray region
- The missing trio’s ‘vehicle was found empty and a few metres away, their lifeless bodies,’ the international aid group said on Friday
- The United Nations called for Ethiopia to launch a swift investigation into the killings
