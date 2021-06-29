King Mswati III in 2018. File photo: EPA King Mswati III in 2018. File photo: EPA
eSwatini’s King Mswati III, Africa’s last absolute monarch, flees country: report

  • King Mswati III, who has ruled since 1986, reportedly flees country amid protests
  • Kingdom formerly known as Swaziland is Taiwan’s last diplomatic ally in Africa

Agencies

Updated: 3:11pm, 29 Jun, 2021

