Jacob Zuma separately faces 16 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering relating to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear. Photo: AP
Former South African president Jacob Zuma jailed for 15 months for contempt of court
- Zuma, 79, is accused of enabling the plundering of government coffers during his nearly nine-year stay in office
- He refused to appear in front of a corruption inquiry, which he established shortly before he was ousted in 2018
Topic | South Africa
