South Africa
Former South African president Jacob Zuma jailed for 15 months for contempt of court

  • Zuma, 79, is accused of enabling the plundering of government coffers during his nearly nine-year stay in office
  • He refused to appear in front of a corruption inquiry, which he established shortly before he was ousted in 2018

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:41pm, 29 Jun, 2021

