A woman receives a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as South Africa rolls out vaccination to the elderly at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg. Photo: Reuters
South Africa registers more than 24,000 cases of coronavirus, its highest tally, as third wave takes hold
- The surge in cases in Africa’s most industrialised nation has overwhelmed hospitals, especially in the main city of Johannesburg
- South Africa has recorded just over 2 million cases and more than 60,000 deaths, while only 5 per cent of the population have been vaccinated
