Porters unload food aid bound for victims of war after a checkpoint leading to Tigray in Mai Tsebri town in Ethiopia. PhotoL Reuters
More than 400,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray region face famine now, UN says

  • A further 1.8 million people in the conflict-torn region are also on the brink, the UN Security Council has been told
  • Humanitarian access is restricted, with returning Tigray forces not agreeing to a halt to hostilities with the government

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:02am, 3 Jul, 2021

