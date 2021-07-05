South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal Natal Province, South Africa on Sunday. Photo: AP
South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma says he will appeal prison sentence
- Zuma was last week sentenced to 15 months for defying a court order that he should testify over allegations of corruption
- Hundreds of Zuma’s supporters gathered outside his home on Sunday, vowing to prevent any attempts to arrest Zuma
Topic | South Africa
South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal Natal Province, South Africa on Sunday. Photo: AP