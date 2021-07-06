Parents of pupils abducted by gunmen in Kaduna, northwestern Nigeria on Monday. Photo: AFP
At least 150 pupils missing in Nigeria after gunmen raid school in latest kidnapping
- The attack on the Bethel Baptist High School is the 10th mass school kidnapping since December in northwest Nigeria
- Police said gunmen attacked overnight and overpowered the school’s security guards, taking an unspecified number of pupils into a nearby forest
