At least 150 pupils missing in Nigeria after gunmen raid school in latest kidnapping

  • The attack on the Bethel Baptist High School is the 10th mass school kidnapping since December in northwest Nigeria
  • Police said gunmen attacked overnight and overpowered the school’s security guards, taking an unspecified number of pupils into a nearby forest

Updated: 3:21am, 6 Jul, 2021

Parents of pupils abducted by gunmen in Kaduna, northwestern Nigeria on Monday. Photo: AFP
