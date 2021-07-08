Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda was laid to rest at the country’s presidential burial site on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda was laid to rest at the country’s presidential burial site on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda was laid to rest at the country’s presidential burial site on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Zambia’s founding leader Kenneth Kaunda laid to rest at presidential cemetery

  • Some of Kaunda’s relatives tried to block the interment as they had wanted him buried at his farm next to his late wife Betty, with whom he had 10 children
  • Kaunda, who was a hero of the struggle against white rule in southern Africa, died last month at the age of 97

Updated: 1:42am, 8 Jul, 2021

