Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda was laid to rest at the country’s presidential burial site on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Zambia’s founding leader Kenneth Kaunda laid to rest at presidential cemetery
- Some of Kaunda’s relatives tried to block the interment as they had wanted him buried at his farm next to his late wife Betty, with whom he had 10 children
- Kaunda, who was a hero of the struggle against white rule in southern Africa, died last month at the age of 97
